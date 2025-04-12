Coinbase: Crypto Reset Near Complete (Rating Upgrade)

Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Coinbase Global is more appealing at yearly lows with a potential double bottom around $160, despite an expectation for weak Q2'25 targets.
  • The crypto platform will likely reset revenue targets after a period of inflated crypto valuations while now focusing on a more stable subscription revenue.
  • Coinbase remains highly profitable with a $9.3 billion cash balance.
  • Investors should consider building a position during this weakness while anticipating some downside potential due to lowered expectations.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Out Fox The Street. Learn More »

Bitcoin standing in front on bright blurred background.

Images we create and what actually happens are always beautiful when we have imagination.

Along with the market slump, Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has fallen back to yearly lows. Unfortunately, cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, weren't similarly wiped out providing a far clearer

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market to start April, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial to started finding the best stocks with potential to double and triple in the next few years. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital
51.89K Followers

Stone Fox Capital is an RIA from Oklahoma. Mark Holder is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 15 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group

Out Fox The Street

where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in COIN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COIN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News