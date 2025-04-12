Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) just released its Shareholder Letter. The main investment thesis remains: expand markets and then work on expanding margins. The results have been very positive, as we can see in the next section, but it is more important to
Deep Dive Into Amazon's 2024 Shareholder Letter
Summary
- Amazon posted solid numbers this year.
- Amazon kept expanding its selection and kept prices low.
- Looking forward, the stock’s potential really hinges on execution.
- As the company pushes into big, capital-intensive areas like AI infrastructure, healthcare, and satellite internet, the payoff may take time.
Ex-trading desk at tradfi bankHead of Investment Research at KRIMaster in Finance
Recommended For You
About AMZN Stock
Compare to Peers