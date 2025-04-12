SCHY: A Flawed Fund That Should Continue To Underperform

Skeptical12
2.66K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Initiating coverage of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF with a sell rating due to consistent underperformance compared to broader indexes and industry peers.
  • SCHY has significant exposure to forex headwinds and the US-China trade conflict, with core positions in underperforming companies like Unilever and British American Tobacco.
  • Despite a trailing yield of 4.55% and low expense ratio, SCHY's narrow criteria lead to lower-quality positions, impacting overall returns.
  • Investors seeking dividend income have better options, as SCHY has underperformed other dividend-focused ETFs like Vanguard and WisdomTree over the past three years.

Investing ecosystem fund and ETF in money market with AI Robot

primeimages

There are many different types of investing that can be successful. While certain financial approaches tend to be more successful, individuals have used many various philosophies to achieve their financial goals.

An increasingly common forms of investing over

This article was written by

Skeptical12
2.66K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News