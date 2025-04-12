March CPI Report: Risks Delayed, Not Removed

Principal Financial Group
1.13K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • The March CPI report was lower than expected, with headline CPI showing monthly deflation, the lowest monthly change since May 2020, bringing the annual numbers down to 2.4% and 2.8%, respectively.
  • Weighing on prices has been a notable decline in gasoline prices and ongoing softening in demand for travel, both likely triggered by trade policy-related uncertainty.
  • Nevertheless, with the full impact of the upward rise in trade barriers yet to influence prices, the Fed ultimately has no room for complacency, so rate cuts are unlikely to be aggressive.

CPI, Consumer Price Index Concept Wooden blocks with the word CPI on a stack of coins. A small shopping cart on a natural green background, commodity price inflation and rising inflation.

Worawith Ounpeng

By Christian Floro, CFA, CMT, Market Strategist | Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist

Report details

  • Monthly headline inflation declined 0.1% in March, lower than expected and the smallest monthly variation since May 2020, bringing the annual rate to 2.4% - from 2.8% prior. Core inflation, which

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group
1.13K Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News