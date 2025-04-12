A 90-Day Tariff Reprieve

Summary

  • President Trump announced a 90-day reprieve on reciprocal tariffs, reducing them to 10% across all countries except for China, on which the U.S. raised reciprocal tariffs even further, from 104% to 125%.
  • The decision to grant a temporary reprieve came after the S&P 500 had dropped 18.9% from its late February peak and after the bond market started to show concerning signs of a "buyer’s strike," driving bond yields higher across the curve.
  • The potential impact on the U.S. is still significant, and uncertainty is likely to remain elevated through the 90-day grace period and as the U.S./China back-and-forth persists.

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist

President Trump announced a 90-day reprieve on reciprocal tariffs, reducing them to 10% across all countries except for China, on which the U.S. raised reciprocal tariffs even further, from 104% to 125%. President Trump's announcement emphasized that the

