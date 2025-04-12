In January, I outlined my view that the surge in gold compared to bonds signaled Treasuries may be repricing according to debt monetization risk in "AGG: Gold Is Signaling A Debt Crisis In Bonds
AGG: Dollar Recycling System Halt May Trigger Largest Ever Bond Market Crash
Summary
- The recent crash in AGG and other bonds and a declining US dollar suggest a significant repricing for debt monetization risk.
- Foreign selling of US Treasuries, particularly by countries like China, is potentially driving this shift, indicating a potential long-term collapse of the US dollar recycling system.
- The correlation shifts between AGG, the US dollar, and equities highlight foreign activity's critical role in the bond market's changes, ending AGG's historically inverse correlation to stocks.
- I prefer short-term US and foreign-currency bonds as alternatives to AGG, due to their lower exposure to a steepening yield curve and a weakening US dollar.
- It is impossible to precisely predict whether this shift will result in a highly inflationary debt monetization. However, the odds of that occurring seem to rise by the day, accelerated by a loss of the dollar's haven status.
