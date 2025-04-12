The Trump administration has formally implemented tariffs of 25% on imports of automobiles from April 3 and certain components from May 5 following a Section 232 review of the sector in 2019 and an updated view of imports, which “continue to threaten to
Auto Tariffs Force A Gear Change Across Supply Chains
Summary
- The Trump administration has formally implemented tariffs of 25% on imports of automobiles from April 3 and certain components from May 5 following a Section 232 review of the sector in 2019 and an updated view of imports.
- US imports of the vehicles covered by the review reached 8.1 million cars, trucks and SUVs in 2024, of which 3.7 million were USMCA-eligible.
- Importing countries have different exposure to new US duties as well, with predictably the US’s USMCA partners sending a large proportion of their auto parts to the US, excluding computers.
