ICL Group: Growing Profitability Coupled With Keen Value To Drive Shares Northward

Apr. 12, 2025 5:52 AM ETICL Group Ltd (ICL) StockICL
Individual Trader
17.83K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • ICL Group Ltd. shows strong potential with bullish technical indicators and a compelling long-term chart, suggesting a sustained bullish run ahead.
  • Despite recent growth struggles, ICL's valuation remains attractive, with projected earnings growth and a high return on incremental capital.
  • The company's robust free cash flow and a GAAP dividend payout ratio of 59.4% indicate strong earnings conversion and dividend affordability.
  • ICL's balance sheet is solid, with improving liquidity and solvency, making its trailing book multiple of 1.28 very attractive to investors.

fertilizer in farmer hand. NPK fertilizers are three-component fertilizers providing nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium

iamporpla

Intro

ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) came across our desk as a value setup that has been holding its own amid the recent volatility in financial markets. This company is an Israeli-based specialty and chemicals company that produces

This article was written by

Individual Trader
17.83K Followers
Individual investor with a keen interest in deriving income from investment setups. We do this by buying undervalued profitable stocks with strong balance sheets & minimal debt. Furthermore, when the opportunity arises, we like to write calls against our positions to bring in additional income. Risk management is controlled through position sizing & the use of trailing stop losses over time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ICL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ICL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ICL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ICL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News