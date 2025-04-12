Tariff Panic? Why I'm Buying More Microsoft While Others Sell
Summary
- Microsoft is a 'strong buy' due to its AI advancements, predictable income, and solid financials, making it a perfect entry point.
- The company reported a 12% YOY revenue increase to $69.63 billion, with significant growth in its Intelligent Cloud and Productivity segments.
- Despite potential risks in cloud adoption and macroeconomic factors, Microsoft's diversified portfolio and AI investments position it well for future growth.
- Analysts maintain a positive outlook, with a $516 price target, highlighting Microsoft's strategic AI investments and robust recurring revenue streams.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL & META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.