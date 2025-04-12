In early April 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump enacted sweeping new import tariffs, dubbing April 2 “Liberation Day” as he sought to “free” America from reliance on foreign goods. The policy imposes a baseline 10% tariff on all imports, with much steeper rates on key trade partners. These aggressive

Everything I write is provided solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be interpreted as investment advice, recommendations, or endorsements. My intention is to share insights, analyses, and reflections that help me—and hopefully others—develop a deeper and more nuanced understanding of stocks, businesses, and investing principles. Please always conduct your own due diligence or consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.