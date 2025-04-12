With volatility reigning in the markets, it's difficult to maintain a level head to keep investing with sound principles in mind. To me, the best move is to keep assessing fundamentals and valuation soberly, while trying to minimize the
C3.ai: A Solid Bargain As New Partnerships Take Center Stage
Summary
- Shares of C3.ai have suffered a disproportionate correction, down ~40% since January. I'm upgrading the stock to a strong buy.
- The company's exposure to a trade war is limited by the fact that many of its new deals are in recession-proof industries (local government, hospitals and healthcare).
- The company's ending of its Baker Hughes reseller agreement has been replaced by potentially more lucrative partners, Microsoft and McKinsey & Company.
- Trading at ~4x revenue, C3.ai is sharply undervalued compared to peers like Palantir and Salesforce, making it an attractive investment for those who can handle near-term volatility.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.