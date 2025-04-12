What Moved Markets This Week

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.
Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index (SP500) on Friday posted its best weekly advance since early November 2023, after a rollercoaster few days.
Tariff developments continued to dominate headlines. The U.S. and China raised tariff rates against each other, further escalating a trade war between the world's two largest economies. However, market participants also received a major reprieve after U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 90-day pause on most reciprocal tariffs except for those against China.
Trump's move led to one of the most explosive single-session rallies in Wall Street history. The S&P (SP500) soared more than 9% to log its best intraday performance since the financial crisis in October 2008. Not to be outdone, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) skyrocketed more than 12% to notch its second-best day ever.
Traders also received some key inflation data this week. Both the headline consumer price and producer price indexes for March unexpectedly slipped.
Friday saw the start of the first quarter earnings season with reports from major banks, including the number one and number three U.S. banks by assets, JPMorgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC).
For the week, the S&P (SP500) jumped +5.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) advanced +7.3%. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) gained +5%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.
Seeking Alpha's Calls Of The Week
Upgrading RTX (RTX) To Strong Buy: Tune Out The Noise And Buy The Dip.
Buying Opportunity In URNM As Uranium Equities Extremely Out Of Favor.
Bullish Double Upgrade: Target (TGT) Has Gotten Too Cheap To Wait For.
Why Investors May Want To Consider Taking A Sip Of Lemonade (LMND).
Reasonable Value: Taking A Small Position In Stanley Black & Decker (SWK).
Ford (F) Vs. BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF): This Chart Shows Why I Downgrade Ford.
BlackBerry's (BB) Innovation Fuels Profitability Amid Short-Term Headwinds.
Moving To Sidelines: Chubb (CB) Faces Manageable Risk From Trade Wars.
Sachem Capital: Ongoing Loan Problems Downgrade Debt (SCCG) To Hold.
Daimler Truck (OTCPK:DTGHF): The Tariff Tug-Of-War Endangers Its Margins.
U.S. Indices
Dow +5% to 40,213. S&P 500 +5.7% to 5,363. Nasdaq +7.3% to 16,724. Russell 2000 +1.8% to 1,860. CBOE Volatility Index -17.1% to 37.56.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples +3.1%. Utilities +2.4%. Financials +5.6%. Telecom +6.4%. Healthcare +1.2%. Industrials +6.5%. Information Technology +9.7%. Materials +3.6%. Energy -0.4%. Consumer Discretionary +4.6%. Real Estate -0.2%.
World Indices
London -1.1% to 7,964. France -2.3% to 7,105. Germany -1.3% to 20,374. Japan -0.6% to 33,586. China -3.1% to 3,238. Hong Kong -8.5% to 20,915. India -0.3% to 75,157.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI -0.8% to $61.5/bbl. Gold +6.9% to $3,244.6/oz. Natural Gas -8.1% to 3.527. Ten-Year Bond Yield -0.2 bps to 4.495.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD +3.7%. USD/JPY -2.3%. GBP/USD +1.5%. Bitcoin -0.4%. Litecoin -8.3%. Ethereum -13.2%. XRP -5.5%.
Top S&P 500 Gainers
Newmont (NEM) +24%. Broadcom (AVGO) +24%. Constellation Energy (CEG) +22%. Palantir Technologies (PLTR) +20%. GE Vernova (GEV) +18%.
Top S&P 500 Losers
Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) -27%. CarMax (KMX) -10%. Aptiv PLC (APTV) -10%. Enphase Energy (ENPH) -9%. Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) -8%.
Where will the markets be headed next week? Current trends and ideas? Add your thoughts to the comments section.