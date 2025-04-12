Relay Therapeutics: Trying To Find That Right Price

Galzus Research
2.01K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Relay Therapeutics' pipeline has shifted, with the FGFR2 inhibitor lirafugratinib outlicensed to Elevar, bringing in cash and royalties, but losing global rights.
  • RLY-2608, a PI3K-alpha inhibitor, shows promise in breast cancer trials, with plans for a phase 3 trial and potential in other cancers.
  • Financially, RLAY holds $124.3M in cash and $657M in investments, with a cash runway into mid-2026, bolstered by recent cost-saving measures.
  • Despite market uncertainties, RLAY's trimmed expenses, cash infusion, and promising data suggest a strong long-term outlook, making it a potential 'Buy.'

Cup and saucer falling from table

Richard Kolker/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Topline Summary and Update

Pipeline Updates

Since my February 2024 article on Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY), there has been some upheaval in the company's pipeline. Most notably, the FGFR2 inhibitor lirafugratinib was outlicensed to Elevar

This article was written by

Galzus Research
2.01K Followers
I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RLAY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RLAY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RLAY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News