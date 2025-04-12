GRAIL's Galleri Progresses While Back In Accumulation Levels
Summary
- GRAL’s Galleri test is easily its main value driver at this point. This test can screen over 50 cancers with high sensitivity and accuracy.
- Post-spin-off from Illumina, GRAL has continued growing its revenues while also securing partnerships like Quest Diagnostics and TRICARE.
- GRAL’s Galleri also secured the FDA’s Breakthrough Device status, and its pivotal PMA submission should happen by 1H2026.
- I also believe it has a robust balance sheet and its cost-reduction initiatives should extend its runway into 2028.
- Thus, given GRAL’s major pullback from its previous February highs and its improving fundamentals, I think the stock has again an attractive risk-reward profile.
