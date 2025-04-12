Recession Risks Are Soaring: Here's How Smart Investors Get Rich

  • Historic Market Volatility: The S&P 500 and bond markets are seeing volatility at historic levels; US bonds now trade with meme-stock-like swings, and the dollar is showing unprecedented weakness.
  • Extreme Tariff Impact: Global tariffs now average 28.2%, making this the largest peacetime tax increase in history (by 3x), causing severe economic uncertainty, plunging consumer confidence, and potential recession.
  • Bond Market Crisis: Treasury yields surged dramatically in days, reminiscent of past financial panics; this impacts mortgages, corporate borrowing, and threatens US economic stability.
  • Recession Risk Rising: Real-time economic data points to increasing recession odds (63% currently), yet historically, times like these have consistently proven lucrative buying opportunities.
  • Buy Stocks Now: Historical data overwhelmingly shows investors who buy stocks amid peak fear (VIX over 50) have achieved exceptional returns (average 35% in one year, 129% over five years). Now is precisely the moment to act rationally and buy quality stocks for massive future gains.
Market volatility is at historic levels. Financial markets are doing things that have not happened in decades, or in some cases, ever.

This week alone, we saw three of the most volatile market day swings in history.

The

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

