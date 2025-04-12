Alphabet: Why AI-Powered YouTube Ad Revenue Is Its Growth Catalyst
Summary
- I give Alphabet Inc. a strong buy rating.
- The company has an excellent annual free cash flow and high-quality earnings.
- Alphabet's shares have an intrinsic value of $270.71, meaning the stock is currently undervalued by $121.47, trading at almost 45% below their intrinsic value.
- Out of the ten companies I've analyzed on Seeking Alpha, Alphabet is the most heavily discounted, beating out the 42% discount I calculated on Sprouts Farmers Market.
- Alphabet's AI-powered YouTube ad revenue segment is a major catalyst for the company going forward and is already experiencing an average 21.62% YoY growth over the last seven years.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.