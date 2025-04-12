Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) reports Q1 2025 Earnings on April 17, 2025 in the post-market. Today, we already received Q1 revenue figures that were slightly ahead of analyst estimates at $25.6 billion. AI server chips and
TSMC Earnings Preview, AI Strength Faces Tariff Headwinds
Summary
- TSMC's Q1 2025 earnings report shows revenue slightly ahead of estimates at $25.6 billion, driven by AI servers and smartphone chips.
- Volatility from tariffs and strong AI growth projections make a short-term strangle on TSM attractive, despite potential tariff impacts on global trade.
- TSM's CapEx guidance between $38 billion and $42 billion for 2025 will be crucial in assessing future demand and growth expectations.
- The options market implies potential for a significant move for TSM around earnings but I expect this will be an event with exceptional potential up or down.
