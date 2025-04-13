DPST: Euphoria Turns To Despair In A Mere 6 Months

Summary

  • DPST seeks to deliver 300% (3x) the return of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index.
  • DPST surged in value on the back of deregulation and tax cut expectations, but recent U.S. economic uncertainty has sapped investor enthusiasm.
  • Regional bank forward P/E ratios are the lowest in the last six months, offering a wide margin of safety relative to U.S. financials.
  • I explain why 2025 earnings may miss expectations, as well as factors that should boost performance in 2026.
  • Key risks to consider include significant near-term losses and elevated credit provisions in Q1-Q2 2025.

Bank building

ultramarine5

Introduction

November 2024. The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:DPST) has just surged by ~40% in a single month following the U.S. presidential election, with investors expecting tax cuts and deregulation to boost regional bank performance.

I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, and high-yield bonds, starting a fascination with markets and the economy that has not faded despite the years. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. On Seeking Alpha I mostly cover REITs and financials, with occasional articles on ETFs and other stocks driven by a macro trade idea.

