As President Donald J. Trump emerged victorious in the 2024 election and prepared to begin his second term, his team informed European officials that he expects their respective countries to spend at least 5% of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on building military capabilities.
NATO: Tariff War Helps Raise Defense Stocks Over The Market
Summary
- President Trump's re-election prompts demands for increased European military spending, with the EU planning significant budget increases, despite economic challenges and resistance from member states.
- The "NATO" ETF offers a balanced investment approach, featuring a mix of U.S. and European defense stocks, potentially benefiting from both increased Western military spending and tariff war restrictions.
- Rheinmetall, Northrop Grumman, and Lockheed Martin outperform the market, driven by the EU's defense expenditure outlook, while demand for advanced U.S. military systems remains positive.
- The "NATO" ETF's diverse holdings provide investors an opportunity to capitalize on the uptrend in European military spending, while maintaining exposure to U.S. defense stocks.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
A number of principal officers at Themes are also employed at Leverage Shares, wherein I lead research. Leverage Shares is an ETP issuer predominantly operating across bourses in Europe. Themes and Leverage Shares cater to different investor objectives in entirely different markets.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.