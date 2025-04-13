Freddie Mac: DOGE Cuts Are Real

(13min)

Summary

  • Freddie Mac shares are volatile but present a strong buy opportunity, with potential for significant gains if privatization is implemented, targeting $15-$30 per share.
  • The Department of Government Efficiency's cost-cutting measures and political support are key catalysts for Freddie Mac's potential privatization and improved operational efficiency.
  • The valuation upside remains substantial, with potential for a 500% increase if privatization occurs, despite recent market volatility and sector median valuation declines.
  • Risks include the dependency on lower interest rates for privatization success and potential delays due to rising 10-year Treasury yields and economic uncertainties.

Federal Trade Commission and Housing Finance Agency seals in downtown with closeup of sign and logo

ablokhin

Co-Authored by Noah Cox and Brock Heilig

Investment Thesis

Shares of the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, also known as Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) have been volatile in light of a US stock market that is reeling from

This article was written by

This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributor Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FMCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (main account author) is the managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

