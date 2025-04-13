Alphabet: The Cheapest Of The Mag 7 And The Least Exposed To Tariffs
Summary
- Alphabet is trading at just 18x earnings and 14x last year's operating cashflow, making it the cheapest among the Mag 7.
- Current trade policies don't affect Google Search and Cloud services, and smartphones are now exempt from the 145% tariffs.
- Google Search remains strong, despite the massive adoption of AI tools like ChatGPT, evidenced by double digit revenue growth in Search and YouTube ads in 2024.
- I foresee a short term V-shaped recovery in tech stocks, and I expect Alphabet to outperform due to its valuation and minimal tariff impact.
- I rate Alphabet as a strong buy with a timeframe of approximately 90 days in mind.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.