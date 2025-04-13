Despite the fact that the oil price has fallen to about $60 per barrel, Athabasca Oil Corporation (OTCPK:ATHOF)(TSX:ATH:CA) remains one of the most attractive value investments in the Canadian energy sector. With an impeccable balance sheet, low capital
Athabasca Oil Corporation: Strong Cash Flow, Low Valuation, High Upside
Summary
- Athabasca Oil Corporation remains a top value investment with a strong balance sheet, low capital needs, and 90+ years of reserves, even at $60 oil.
- The company generates free cash flow at $60 per barrel, maintains high activity margins, and has a break-even point of $40 WTI.
- Athabasca has returned over $400 million in debt, repurchased $317 million in shares, and promises to return 100% of free cash flow to shareholders in 2025.
- Despite tariffs, Athabasca's strategic access to Asian markets and the TMX pipeline ensures profitability and growth potential, making it a BUY.
