Anavex (AVXL) provided new results for its drug candidate blarcamesine at the Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease conference in Vienna. In this article, I am going to focus on the findings regarding cognition, although the pattern was
Anavex: A Small Bit Of Progress Against Alzheimer's Disease
Summary
- Anavex's blarcamesine appears to slow cognitive decline in Alzheimer's disease, with varying results compared to donepezil. This possibly could lead to conditional approval in Europe.
- Sigma-1 receptor agonists like blarcamesine and Aricept slow disease progression, but are not disease-modifying.
- The European Medicines Agency may require a longer trial for blarcamesine, though conditional approval is possible, testing investor patience.
- I recommend holding Anavex due to possible European conditional approval.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.