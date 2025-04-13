Basis Trade Sent Yields Soaring - Is It A Warning?

Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader
(27min)

Summary

  • From a technical view, the market completed an expected retracement from the October 2022 lows.
  • Given the deep oversold condition, President Trump’s announcement to pause tariffs led to the 3rd largest single-day rally since WWII.
  • Credit spreads reflect the perceived risk of corporate bonds compared to government bonds.
  • This liquidation event in the bond market is very reminiscent of the Repo Crisis in 2019 and the Dash For Cash during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A diagram with many different graphs rising and falling

enot-poloskun

Tariff Reprieve Sends Stocks Surging

Last week, we noted that the market was not expecting retaliation from China.

“Rather than coming to the table to negotiate, China responded with a reciprocal 34% tariff on the U.S. plus export controls on rare

Lance Roberts
