Daniel Urbina
Summary

  • Duolingo's stock has soared 327% since 2023, driven by accelerated revenue growth and achieving GAAP profitability over the last two years.
  • The app's freemium model and viral marketing have fueled a 55% CAGR in user growth since 2021, reaching 40.5 million daily active users.
  • Duolingo Max, powered by GPT-4, offers advanced features and aims to address speaking challenges, enhancing its competitive edge.
  • The shares are undervalued and have outperformed the S&P 500 by 10.23% since March due to their lack of direct exposure to tariffs.
Duolingo, Vocabulary, Dictionary and other Apps on iPhone screen

stockcam

Since 2023, the stock price of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) has soared, achieving a performance of 327%. In FY 2023 and FY 2024, the company achieved GAAP profitability and revenues continued to grow at an accelerated level.

When Duolingo went public in

This article was written by

Daniel Urbina
590 Followers
Hey there! My focus here is to provide you with insightful rating analysis on the world's leading financial firms to help you navigate and comprehend the latest investment opportunities while identifying potential pitfalls. My favorite picks are those that are tilted toward both the growth and quality factors. These are stocks that have a strong growth story combined with robust financial statements to support the growing narrative. My first investment was made seven years ago, and I have passed all CFA Program exams.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

