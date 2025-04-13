The business of private mortgage insurance is a competitive one with five major publicly traded companies in the field – Enact Holdings, Essent Group, MGIC Investment Corporation, NMI Holdings, and Radian Group. The largest one by market cap is
Essent Group: Falling Behind Its Peers In Key Areas
Summary
- Essent Group is rated as a sell due to slowing growth, declining new policies, and increasing default risks amidst a challenging housing market and rising unemployment.
- Despite being the largest by market cap, ESNT ranks fourth in mortgage insurance portfolio size and faces significant market share losses.
- Financial metrics for ESNT, such as Return on Assets and Earnings Growth, are weaker compared to its competitors, raising concerns about its competitive position.
- Investors are advised to consider NMI Holdings, MGIC Investment Corporation, or Enact Holdings as better alternatives in the private mortgage insurance sector.
