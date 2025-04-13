Braze (BRZE) is a customer engagement platform that helps companies better interact with their customers. The company offers messaging solutions across several channels, such as email, SMS, and push notifications. Braze integrates with several data sources and uses this to
Braze: AI Acquisition Helps, But Avoid During Downturn
Summary
- Braze's revenue growth has been decelerating, partially due to increased customer churn and lower net retention metrics.
- The macroeconomic environment and potential slowdown in consumer confidence could lead companies to reduce marketing spend, impacting Braze's business.
- Braze's recent acquisition of OfferFit may temporarily lower margins, adding to the uncertainty around future growth and profitability.
- Given the current market conditions and Braze's decelerating growth, it is advisable for investors to wait for better entry points before buying.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.