Payments processing company Toast, Inc. (TOST) came public in 2021 at a predictably lofty valuation. Despite impressive growth in the subsequent years, the stock is still well below its all-time high. This divergence between stock performance and business
Toast: Valuing A Fast Grower
Summary
- Toast, Inc. is financially strong, has a narrow but growing moat, a huge market opportunity, and aligned management - all key for newly public companies.
- Its comprehensive restaurant product positions it well to compete against legacy and generalised PoS solutions.
- Direct (restaurant first) competitors are more formidable on a product level, but have narrower moats (or none) and are not taking share from Toast.
- I use a modified version of the PEG ratio to value growth companies; on this metric, Toast is around 1, indicating undervaluation.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TOST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.