STAG Industrial: Another REIT Dip I'm Not Buying Yet

Sungarden Investment Publishing
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • STAG Industrial REIT is well off its high, due in part to rising long-term yields and uncertain macroeconomic conditions, despite being well-diversified with top tenants like Amazon.
  • Higher interest rates pose a challenge for REITs, including STAG, due to their high leverage, affecting future acquisitions and increasing debt costs.
  • STAG's 5% forward dividend yield, a B dividend safety grade, and good capital allocation in the e-commerce sector put it on my radar, but not yet in my portfolio.

Drone view of a distribution warehouse with articulated lorries loading

Justin Paget

Lest we think all stocks are impacted by tariff wars, and that the tariff issue is the only impact on these stocks, STAG Industrial REIT (STAG) renders both of those theories weak. The stock is unlikely

SUNGARDEN YARP PORTFOLIO

By Rob Isbitts and Sungarden Investment Publishing

A community dedicated to navigating modern markets with consistency, discipline and humility

Full Access $1,500/year

Legacy pricing of $975 for first 35 subscribers, a savings of 35%

  • Direct access to Rob and his live YARP portfolio, featuring a trademarked stock selection process he developed as a private portfolio and fund manager, and his decades of technical analysis experience. 

  • 24/7 access to Sungarden’s investment research deck

  • Bottom-line analysis of stocks, ETFs, and option strategies

  • Trade alerts and rationale, delivered in real-time

  • Proprietary educational content

  • You won’t get: sales pitches, outlandish claims, greed-driven speculation





This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing
7.39K Followers
I'm Rob Isbitts, founder of Sungarden Investment Publishing. I run the new investing group Sungarden YARP Portfolio, a community dedicated to navigating the modern investment climate with humility, discipline, and a non-traditional approach to income investing. I've been charting investments since the 1980s, and I spent decades an an investment advisor and fund manager before semi-retiring in 2020. Now, this investing group is my focus. The markets tells us a story…we just have to listen! I teach subscribers how to do that.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About STAG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on STAG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STAG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News