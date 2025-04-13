JPMorgan (JPM) rose $9, or 4%, after reporting their Q1 ’25 financial results early Friday morning. The House that Jamie Built is seemingly the largest bank in America with the largest breadth across the consumer, corporate and capital markets, commercial banking and wealth management
Thoughts On JPMorgan's Call, Q2 '25 Guidance, Changes In S&P 500 EPS Estimates Will Get Attention
Summary
- The JPMorgan earnings call is a good segue into the S&P 500 earnings, since Jamie Dimon did comment on the call about S&P 500 earnings.
- For the Q1 ’24 expected earnings period, the expected S&P 500 EPS growth rate has declined from 12.2% on January 1, ’25 to 8% on April 11, ’25, for a drop of 420 points, or 4.2%.
- For full-year 2025, the drop from January 1, ’25 has been from 14% to 9.8%, or 220 basis points, or 2.2%.
- Lower revisions into an earnings quarter and then an upside surprise after actual earnings begin to get reported are the standard pattern for S&P 500 earnings estimates over the years.
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.
Recommended For You
About SPX Ticker
Compare to Peers