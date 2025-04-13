South Africa is a volatile nation that's grossly misunderstood by many, providing the necessary latitude for analysts to uncover overlooked events. We last covered the iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) shortly after South
EZA: Pressure Likely To Persist
Summary
- A continued rise in sovereign and country risks pose threats, especially given the emerging faultlines in the GNU and South Africa's tariff vulnerabilities.
- Foreign operators listed on the JSE might experience contrasting outcomes, yet, global macro-level concerns remain.
- Factors such as supportive Gold prices and robust performance from Naspers have carried EZA in recent times.
- The iShares MSCI South Africa ETF's point-in-time valuation and dividend properties aren't overly discouraging. However, we would avoid committing to the ETF for the time being.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Kindly note that our content on Seeking Alpha and other platforms doesn't constitute financial advice. Instead, we set the tone for a discussion panel among subscribers. As such, we encourage you to consult a registered financial advisor before committing capital to financial instruments.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.