While the AI locomotive has slowed somewhat in the first quarter of 2025, there is still plenty of investment happening with data centers and growth in enterprise AI. According to JLL, there is about $170 billion in asset value
TSS: A Fast-Growing AI Data Center Systems Integrator
Summary
- TSS Inc. is experiencing rapid growth due to its strong partnership with Dell, driving a 172% revenue increase in 2024 and expected 50% EBITDA growth in 2025.
- Alphabet plans to spend $75B on AI infrastructure in 2025, highlighting the ongoing demand for AI data centers despite a recent market correction.
- TSS Inc. has secured funding and a new facility to support its expansion, positioning it as a key player in AI data center integration.
- With a current P/E of 29x and significant growth potential, TSSI stock is a speculative buy at $7, targeting $10.44 in 2025.
