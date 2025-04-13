Sometimes traditional investments can still produce strong returns. While many of the best-performing companies have been in more advanced sectors such as the tech industry, there are still good growth stories in brick and mortar businesses.
Texas Roadhouse: Recent Sell-Off Creates A Unique Buying Opportunity
Summary
- Texas Roadhouse has delivered nearly 271% total returns over the last 5 years, outperforming the S&P 500's 103% return.
- Despite tech sector dominance, traditional brick-and-mortar businesses like Texas Roadhouse still offer strong growth opportunities.
- Texas Roadhouse operates 722 of its 784 restaurants, including Bubba 33 and Jaggers, showcasing its expansive footprint.
- Ongoing tariff negotiations with Canada and Mexico are unlikely to impact cattle prices, which have recently fallen by 5%.
