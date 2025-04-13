Trump's tariffs have created a unique position for Strategy Inc. (MSTR) and particularly its options-selling environment. Unlike many companies, tariffs do not negatively affect MSTR and may even have positive effects for the company as the U.S. dollar falls. Yet, MSTR has
MSTY: Selling MSTR Covered Calls Relatively Less Risky In Today's Market
- Trump's tariffs have created a favorable environment for MSTY due to MSTR capturing overall higher market volatility despite its business being minimally affected by tariffs.
- MSTY offers significant income potential with recent distributions annualizing to 80.89% and still yielding around 60% even with a potential 25% cut.
- Investors should be cautious of MSTY's risks, including Trump's unpredictability and potential lower option premiums from Bitcoin stabilization.
- Though there are risks, MSTY is a strong income enhancer and portfolio diversifier that makes a small allocation worth it.
