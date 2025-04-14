IDEXX Laboratories: I Love The Business, Not The Stock Price

Summary

  • IDEXX Laboratories is a business that is supported by strong tailwinds, has a sticky business model with predictable, recurring revenue, all supported by an innovation-led growth strategy.
  • There are some concerns like the way management is allocating capital, the tariff risks involving China, lower ROIC, and a declining growth rate.
  • My main concern is with the valuation, as it is hard to justify an earnings multiple in excess of 30 when the growth rate is in the low-teens.
Black veterinarian examining dog ear

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

IDEXX's (NASDAQ:IDXX) stated vision for the company is,

To be a great company that creates exceptional long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by enhancing the health and well-being of pets, people, and livestock.

The company aims to

James Long
1.9K Followers
I am a conservative yet opportunistic value investor who has been investing since 2005. I am fact-driven, preferring to let financial data inform me of a company's health, followed by qualitative analysis to fill in the gaps to paint a holistic picture of a company's growth prospects.

