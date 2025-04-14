Two High Yielding REITs Going From Bargains To Screaming Buys

Roberts Berzins, CFA
9.73K Followers
Summary

  • REITs have underperformed the market both before and after the tariffs.
  • The valuations are low in this space, and for some players, the entry points have become extremely compelling.
  • I discuss two 9%+ dividend REITs, which even before the uncertainty level surged higher, were bargains, and now simply have become an even more enticing picks.
One of the benefits of the recent market selloff is the emergence of new opportunities to deploy capital at higher yields.

The logic is simple, the lower the share price, the higher yield provided that the underlying dividend remains unchanged. The last part

Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GMRE, APLE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

