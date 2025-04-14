SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is no longer the niche digital lender it was in the past. Over the last few years, it has grown increasingly to be a full-stack, vertically integrated financial platform offering lending, banking, investments, credit cards, and infrastructure technology under one
SoFi Technologies' Growth Engine Just Shifted Gears
Summary
- SoFi reported $2.61 billion in 2024 adjusted net revenue, up 26% year-over-year, with strong non-lending growth.
- Fee-based segments, Technology Platform and Financial Services, generated $1.2 billion, growing 54% and comprising 47% of total revenue.
- Lending contributed $1.45 billion, driven by $23.2 billion in originations across personal, student, and home loans.
- SOFI trades at ~42x forward earnings, with investor expectations tied to high-margin execution and monetization across all segments.
- SoFi achieved five straight GAAP-profitable quarters, but faces rising scrutiny due to its premium valuation and execution risks.
