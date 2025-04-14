United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had a terrible start to 2025, losing around a third of its value and erasing the bulk of its 2024 gains. The crash has left UAL with a very low forward valuation, with a "P/E" of 6.3X, but with
United Airlines: Air Travel Demand May Face Largest Decline Since 2020
Summary
- United Airlines' stock plummeted by a third in early 2025, reflecting recession fears and lower air travel demand.
- Despite a decent Q1 macroeconomic profile, UAL faces significant risks from potential economic slowdown, particularly compared to Delta, but is better positioned than American Airlines.
- Air travel demand is stalling, with declining ticket sales and international travel. Weak consumer confidence, a skyrocketing inflation outlook, and recent aviation incidents compound this.
- Due to recession risks, I am bearish on UAL and expect no positive EPS in 2025–2026, though industry consolidation may eventually strengthen UAL.
- Although I am slightly bearish on UAL, I believe American Airlines is in a much more precarious position. The industry may have a 'Trump put' due to its political nature and media attention toward airlines.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.