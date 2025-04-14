Taiwan Semiconductor: Tariff War Unlocks Dirt-Cheap Compelling Entry Points, Strong Buy Here

Summary

  • TSM's recent stock price correction offers a rare buying opportunity, with robust long-term growth prospects driven by AI/data center demand and strategic global expansion.
  • Despite market headwinds and the ongoing tariff war, its rich financial performance and promising consensus forward estimates underscore its resilience.
  • While there are near-term risks surrounding the potential moderation in hyperscalers' capex plans, TSM's long-term prospects remain robust as the foundry market leader.
  • Its current valuation is extremely cheap against historical trends, presenting a cheap dollar cost averaging opportunity with high double digits upside potential.
  • Upgrading TSM to a Strong Buy due to rich capital appreciation prospects and the temporary tariff exemption on smartphones, computers, and other electronics.

TSM Is Even More Attractively Valued After The Recent Meltdown, Offering Interested Investors With The Rare/ Cheap Buying Opportunity

We previously covered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in January 2025, discussing why it remained a long-term

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM, ASML, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

