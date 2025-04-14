The last few weeks have been a rollercoaster on the stock markets, and Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) was no exception. As a result, the stock lost almost 40% (Swiss stock exchange) from the most recent interim high.
Avoid Logitech Due To Pertaining Uncertainty
Summary
- Logitech's stock has dropped nearly 40% due to tariff uncertainties, despite a strong financial performance and growth trajectory post COVID-19.
- With an adjusted P/E ratio of 14.4 and a 2% dividend yield, Logitech's shares appear fundamentally attractive but risky due to tariff exposure.
- Logitech's heavy reliance on Chinese manufacturing and significant US sales make it vulnerable in the ongoing tariff dispute, leading to a cautious "hold" rating.
- Awaiting Q4 and FY 2025 results for clarity on tariff impacts; current uncertainty advises against buying despite the low P/E ratio.
