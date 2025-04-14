About 10 days have passed since Trump announced "reciprocal" tariffs on April 2nd. Since then, the Trump administration has pivoted twice. First by halting tariffs in excess of 10% on all countries except China, and more recently, by
Trump Just Folded On Tariffs For The Second Time: Why I Am Bullish On U.S. Treasuries
Summary
- Trump's aggressive tariff strategy has driven 10-year Treasury yields to ~4.5%, despite lower-than-expected CPI data, signaling bond market distress.
- The USD is hitting record lows against major currencies, amplifying inflationary pressures from tariffs, while equity markets, including the S&P 500 (~10% YTD decline), remain in correction.
- Trump’s recent tariff pivots (suspending some on April 9th and 12th) suggest advisors are curbing his policies to avoid bond market collapse, indicating a limit to unconventional policies.
- I rate TLT a BUY due to the administration's short term focus on controlling US debt yields and avoiding stagflation, despite ongoing market volatility.
- A full recovery in the S&P 500 is unlikely until the trade war is resolved, but I remain bullish US equities long term.
I opened a LONG position in TLT worth roughly $ 50,000 on April 11th. I plan to hold it until the Fed has signalled full clarity on the direction of interest rates, which I expect will be cut, in line with my thesis.
