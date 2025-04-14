'How I Would Invest $1,000,000 In Retirement': A Critical Analysis

Apr. 14, 2025 2:38 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
VizMetrics
702 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • A finance influencer's $1 million retirement plan targets income and growth with a blue-chip dividend fund.
  • We test this approach with data from Vanguard, Fidelity, and iShares funds to see if we can replicate this strategy’s performance over 20 years.
  • Sustaining 4% withdrawals while growing the portfolio requires high returns—and higher risks.
  • Alternatives like tech funds and tactical portfolios offer different risk-return profiles.

Wide shot portrait smiling senior man standing at desk in hotel suite

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

A friend recently forwarded me a short video by Tyler Gardner, a former financial adviser, who has over a million followers on various social media channels. He had an interesting take on how to generate retirement income

This article was written by

VizMetrics
702 Followers
VizMetrics Inc., founded in 2002, has expertise in tracking and publishing investable model portfolios. Coverage areas: We cover model portfolios (which we call "portfolio recipes") that include ETFs or mutual funds. Our coverage extends to the funds and ETFs that are ingredients in the model portfolios. Analysis focus: We specialize in risk-vs-return analytics and comparisons for ETFs, mutual funds, and model portfolios. We compare leading funds to widely-known model portfolios (such as Adaptive Asset Allocation or Harry Browne's Permanent Portfolio). Portfolio types covered: Our analysis and coverage includes strategic (static) model portfolios as well as tactical (dynamic) model portfolios. We also cover leading funds in the categories of multi-asset, VizMetrics powers RecipeInvesting (high-performing model portfolios) and FundInsights (risk-vs-return analytics and visualizations). Our Portfolio Recipes offer ETF and mutual fund models for tactical and static strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DVY--
iShares Select Dividend ETF
FDGFX--
Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund
FEQTX--
Fidelity Equity Dividend Income Fund
FSDIX--
Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund
VDIGX--
Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News