A friend recently forwarded me a short video by Tyler Gardner, a former financial adviser, who has over a million followers on various social media channels. He had an interesting take on how to generate retirement income
'How I Would Invest $1,000,000 In Retirement': A Critical Analysis
Summary
- A finance influencer's $1 million retirement plan targets income and growth with a blue-chip dividend fund.
- We test this approach with data from Vanguard, Fidelity, and iShares funds to see if we can replicate this strategy’s performance over 20 years.
- Sustaining 4% withdrawals while growing the portfolio requires high returns—and higher risks.
- Alternatives like tech funds and tactical portfolios offer different risk-return profiles.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.