After the March meeting, the ECB seemed set for a pause at the next meeting. With interest rates at the upper end of the range for neutral interest rates estimates, taking a breather looked appropriate. Particularly as the europhoria
ECB Is Forced To Cut Rates Again This Week
Summary
- US tariffs on the EU and many other countries have brought back growth concerns for the eurozone, at least in the nearer term.
- The strengthening of the euro as well as the drop in energy prices has added to the disinflationary forces the current trade tensions will have for the eurozone.
- As a result, the ECB, which looked hesitant to decide between a pause and a next rate cut only a few weeks ago, will have to continue its current easing cycle this week.
