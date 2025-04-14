Dividend Growth Bi-Weekly Chat 04/14/2025

Welcome to the forum for Dividend Growth Investing discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new article is posted every two weeks as a space for sharing of ideas, discussing concepts, and digging deeper on DGI. All previous blogs are listed in chronological succession on the main chat page.

As promised and with your valued feedback, we are publishing a new version of the article with some changes to make it more engaging. The structure of the article will now include a response from one of you in the community regarding your thoughts on DGI.

If you’d like to share your DGI thoughts with us in future editions, you can email us at moderation@seekingalpha.com and let us know. We’ll be looking at continuing to do this moving forward.

For a reminder, you can find our moderation guidelines for this space in our profile. And please share your thoughts below to continue the discussion and learning on DGI.

Following its worst week since the depths of the COVID pandemic, the S&P 500 rallied 5.7% on the week, powered by its best single-day gains since 2008 on Wednesday. The mid-week surge followed a historic four-day plunge that had dragged the large-cap benchmark into "bear market" territory with declines of over 20%. The Nasdaq 100 led the rebound with gains of 7.5% in a week that had no shortage of historic milestones for the tech-heavy index, including its second-largest one-day gain on record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, posted its largest one-day point-gain on record with a nearly 3,000-point rally, which was preceded by a 3,500 point plunge over the prior four sessions. The Small-Cap 600 posted gains of 0.7% for the week, while the Mid-Cap 400 gained 2.8%.

Despite a softer-than-expected March CPI report, showing headline CPI climbing "only" 2.4% year-over-year primarily as a result of a ~10% YoY drop in gasoline, the tariffs still in place (10% universal tariff plus 145% on China and 25% on autos, steel, and aluminum) will almost certainly lead to a rebound in inflation over the course of this year. Citi analysis indicates that these tariffs alone push up the average effective tariff rate above 20%. On the other hand, one cannot ignore the disinflationary forces at play, such as weaker economic growth, lower oil prices, and the inevitable decline in the shelter component of the CPI over the next year or so.

While the pandemic and prior election cycles were very interesting, this week topped it all, as we got bombarded by market-moving political headlines almost every single day. I had calls with insiders almost daily and watched the market break many records, both bullish and bearish ones. On top of that, I put more than half of my cash to work. I boosted my investment in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) by 65%. My investment in Comfort Systems USA (FIX) was expanded by 55%. I boosted my Rexford Industrial Real Estate (REXR) investment by 28%.These investments may not come as a surprise, as I have written a number of very bullish articles, including "My Worst Week Ever – And The 4 Dividend Stocks I'm Buying Now."

The US 10-year Treasury rate jumped during this past week's tariffs turmoil, back up to 4.40%, after drifting down to ~4%, vs. ~4.75% in early 2025: That spike wasn't great news for real estate, as the 10-year Treasury yield and mortgage rates tend to move in tandem. The Fed has taken a wait-and-see approach to future rate cuts, so no joy from that corner either. But, taking a contrarian view. What if the tariffs throw the US into a recession? Will the Fed be forced to come to the rescue, with the well-known “Fed put” of the past?

Markets have panicked—literally. Using the Cboe Volatility Index, we see that we're now at levels higher than last year's carry trade unwind, the 2022 bear market, post-pandemic bank failures, the 2011 debt crisis, and others. In fact, since at least the early 1990s, volatility has only been higher during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 and the pandemic five years ago. Moreover, BTIG's technical strategist, Jonathan Krinsky, noted that when comparing the VIX to its second-month futures, we see a steep inversion, which suggests capitulation.

