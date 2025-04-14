Permian Resources Corp. (NYSE:PR) is an American company engaged in the development of oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company primarily operates in the exploitation of liquid fossil fuel deposits in the Delaware Basin, a
Permian Resources: An Excellent Option In These Times Of High Volatility
Summary
- Permian Resources focuses on liquid fossil fuel development in the Delaware Basin, showing strong management and shareholder-friendly policies.
- The company's recent acquisition of 29,500 net acres from Occidental Petroleum boosts production and reduces costs, enhancing profitability.
- Permian Resources offers a 4.3% dividend yield, outperforming industry peers and the S&P 500, reflecting its commitment to shareholder value.
- Since its founding, PR has delivered an 85% total return to shareholders, highlighting its long-term value generation in volatile markets.
