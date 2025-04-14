Over the last years, Rio Tinto (RIO) relied heavily on the production of iron ore to support investments and shareholder returns. This dependency on a single commodity, mainly sold to a single country (China), poses a
Rio Tinto: Debt Before Dividend
Summary
- Rio Tinto is diversifying from iron ore to copper and lithium to mitigate risks and capitalize on electrification, but this requires significant capital and increased debt.
- Iron ore's diminishing returns and reliance on China pose risks, leading to expected dividend reductions to service debt and fund diversification.
- I will hold Rio Tinto stock long-term, but won't reinvest dividends now, anticipating further stock price decline and lower dividends amidst diversification efforts.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIO, DOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
In this article, I share the research upon which I base my personal investment decisions. Therefore, the content or any information in this article should not be considered investment advice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.