Cameco's Term Market Growth May Help Power Stock

The Methodical Investor
1.61K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Cameco Corporation is well-positioned for long-term growth due to its dominant position and focus on long-term contracts in the uranium market.
  • Despite mixed FY2024 results, Cameco's strong revenue growth and constantly expanding contract portfolio highlight its strategic advantages.
  • Cameco's lower production costs and extensive industry experience make it a strong choice for risk-averse utilities, helping keep its market leadership.

Periodic Table Uranium

JacobH

Introduction

Unless indicated otherwise, all dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars.

The case for uranium’s long-term growth is a familiar one, and it goes something like this: there’s a vast network of reactors currently under construction in China, India, and the rest

This article was written by

The Methodical Investor
1.61K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CCJ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CCJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CCJ
--
CCO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News