We believe that Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) faces a high level of uncertainty in their upcoming PDUFA and that even subsequent to a potential approval in the RDEB indication, the company will struggle to
Abeona Therapeutics: An Uncertain Pivotal Regulatory Catalyst With Limited Long-Term Upside
Summary
- On April 22nd, 2024, Abeona Therapeutics received a CRL from the FDA for their pz-cel (prademagene zamikeracel) BLA.
- Shares of ABEO plunged 57% on the news, and EV assigned to pz-cel was traded down from $260mn to $88mn in just one day.
- On resubmission, Abeona stock has made a recovery, now ascribing $152mn in value to pz-cel.
- As the company’s second PDUFA date (April 29th, 2025) approaches, we will attempt to shed some light on what Abeona’s future could look like depending on the FDA's decision.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.