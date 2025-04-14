State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) is an American global financial services company. Founded in 1792, State Street is now a $22 billion (by market cap) financial powerhouse that employs more than 50,000 people. State Street is the second-oldest bank in the US, founded near the start
State Street: An Undervalued Stock For Investors Interested In Taking Advantage Of Market Volatility
Summary
- State Street, an American global financial services company, is now a $22 billion (by market cap) financial powerhouse.
- To date, STT increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years, with a 10-year dividend growth rate of 9.7%.
- The company moved its revenue from $10.8 billion in FY 2015 to $22.1 billion in FY 2024, a compound annual growth rate of 8.3%.
- With or without CFRA’s 10% projection being realized, I see the dividend continuing its ~10% growth path over the foreseeable future.
About STT Stock
