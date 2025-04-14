Telesat Corporation (TSAT) is a Canadian satellite communication company that operates one of the world’s largest fleets of geostationary [GEO] satellites. It’s also developing its next-generation Low Earth Orbit [LEO] network called Telesat Lightspeed. Its services include C-, Ku-, and Ka-band frequencies. Overall, TSAT basically provides
Telesat: High CAPEX Will Be A Persistent Headwind
Summary
- TSAT is basically today a GEO satellite business with declining revenues. This is why they’re pivoting towards an upcoming LEO constellation called 'Telesat Lightspeed.'
- TSAT’s Telesat Lightspeed will be a LEO satellite network scheduled for 2027. It will provide high-speed, low-latency broadband services.
- This means TSAT will be competing with Starlink and Project Kuiper. But until then, it will have to burn through an enormous amount of CAPEX.
- Fortunately for TSAT, they secured $2.5 billion in Canadian government-backed funding for its Lightspeed satellite constellation.
- And while I think it could be a winner in the long run when its satellite constellation is operational. In the meantime, I rate the stock a “Hold” due to its debt and CAPEX.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.